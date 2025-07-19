London, Jul 19 (PTI) England won the toss and elected to bowl against India in the second Women's ODI here on Saturday.

The match will be a 29-over-a-side game after persistent rain delayed the start of the proceedings. India is leading the three-match series 1-0.

Also Read | South Africa Champions Squad 2025 in WCL: Check Out SA-C Captain and Players List for World Championship of Legends Cricket Season 2.

India made one change for this match, bringing in pacer Arundhati Reddy in place of Amanjot Kaur.

For England, Em Arlott, Maia Bouchier and Linsey Smith came in, replacing Kate Cross, Lauren Filer and Alice Davidson-Richards.

Also Read | WCL 2025 Live Streaming in India: Watch England Champions vs Australia Champions Online and Live Telecast of World Championship of Legends T20 Cricket Match.

Teams:

India: Pratika Rawal, Smriti Mandhana, Harleen Deol, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Jemimah Rodrigues, Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh(w), Arundhati Reddy, Sneh Rana, Shree Charani, Kranti Goud.

England: Tammy Beaumont, Amy Jones(w), Emma Lamb, Nat Sciver-Brunt(c), Sophia Dunkley, Maia Bouchier, Em Arlott, Sophie Ecclestone, Charlotte Dean, Linsey Smith, Lauren Bell.

(The above story is verified and authored by Press Trust of India (PTI) staff. PTI, India’s premier news agency, employs more than 400 journalists and 500 stringers to cover almost every district and small town in India.. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)