New Delhi [India], January 21 (ANI): Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Thursday handed cheques worth Rs 7.5 crores to various athletes under the Play and Progress Scheme.

As a result of this scheme, a total of 307 athletes have benefitted. Sisodia handed over the cheques to athletes at the Chhatrasal Stadium.

Play and Progress Scheme was announced by the government of Delhi for promoting the sport in the national capital.

Earlier this month, Punjab Sports and Youth Services Minister Rana Gurmit Singh Sodhi had said that the state is all set to excel in the upcoming Tokyo Olympics.

Sodhi had honoured 90 players, who brought laurels for the state and country in the year 2017-18, with prizes worth around INR 1.66 crores.

"Punjab is all set to excel in the Tokyo Olympics-2021 and bagging maximum quota for the state for this mega event is the main and sole aim with Punjab Institute of Sports (P.I.S.) and other allied institutions engaged headlong and burning midnight oil under the aegis of the Sports Department," said Sodhi.

"I hope, this initiative would be advantageous for the budding players to boost their morale for excelling the international sports, especially in Tokyo-2021 Olympics," he said, adding that the sports department has decided to provide cash awards worth Rs 4.85 crores to decorated players, out of which, around Rs, 1.66 crores have been disbursed. (ANI)

