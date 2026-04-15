New Delhi [India], April 15 (ANI): Hockey Jharkhand continued its dominance at the grassroots level by clinching the 16th Hockey India Sub Junior Women National Championship 2026 Gold Medal, marking a third consecutive title (2024, 2025, 2026) and reinforcing its status as one of the strongest junior setups in the country.

Jharkhand has seen significant development in hockey infrastructure, particularly in the construction of astroturfs between 2014 and 2026. Simdega now has two astroturfs, while Khunti also has two. Ranchi has multiple facilities, including at Bariatu, Hatia (Railway), AG Complex, and Morabadi, where an existing turf was renovated and relaid, according to a press release.

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Additionally, Hazaribagh has one astroturf at the SAI centre, Jamshedpur has two at the Naval Tata Hockey Academy (NTHA), and one more is currently under construction in Gumla. This infrastructure growth has played a crucial role in nurturing hockey talent across the state.

Over the last 16 years, Jharkhand's structured youth development system has translated into success at the Hockey India National Championships, particularly in the women's categories. The state has secured an impressive 34 medals in women's competitions alone, including 10 Gold, 11 Silver and 13 Bronze medals, underlining the depth and consistency of its grassroots programme.

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Jharkhand's Junior Women's team has amassed 14 medals (5 Gold, 5 Silver, 4 Bronze), while the Sub Junior Women's team has claimed 12 medals (4 Gold, 5 Silver, 3 Bronze), including the recent three-peat. This sustained success at the entry and development levels has ensured a strong and consistent progression of players through the ranks.

At the senior level, Jharkhand have also made its mark, winning 8 medals (1 Gold, 1 Silver, 6 Bronze) in the Senior Women National Championships, including its most recent title triumph in 2025, highlighting the continuity of talent transitioning from grassroots to the senior level.

Simdega district in Jharkhand, particularly, has turned into the nursery of Indian women's hockey in recent years.

The Hockey India Women's Sub-Junior National Championship 2026 saw strong representation from Simdega, Jharkhand. The winning Jharkhand team featured players including Sandeepa Kumari, Pushpa Manjhi, Preeti Biluung, Regina Kullu, Saniya Tirkey, and Nipunata Kullu, highlighting the district's continued contribution to grassroots hockey excellence.

Over the decade from 2016 to 2026, Simdega district has consistently produced top talent for the Indian Women's Hockey Team across Senior and Junior levels. Notable players from the district who have represented India include current Indian captain Salima Tete, Sangita Kumari, Beauty Dungdung, Deepika Soreng, Mahima Tete, Ropni Kumari, Rajni Kerketta, Nisha Minj, Neeru Kullu, Alka Dungdung, Alpha Kerketta, Sushma Kumari, Sweety Dungdung, and Anjana Dungdung, who was part of the Senior A team for the China tour.

While the women's programme has been the standout, Hockey Jharkhand has also recorded success on the men's side, with 4 medals (1 Gold, 2 Silver, 1 Bronze) in the Hockey India Sub Junior Men National Championships.

On Hockey Jharkhand's grassroot success over the recent years, Hockey India Secretary General and President of Hockey Jharkhand, Bhola Nath Singh, said, "This success is a result of years of consistent effort at the junior level. I would like to congratulate all our young players, especially those coming through the Sub Junior and Junior ranks, for their dedication and strong and consistent performances. Equal credit goes to our coaches and support staff who have worked tirelessly to build this system. We are proud to see our players not only win the Hockey India National Championships but also go on to represent India at the highest level. This is a matter of great pride for Jharkhand, and we remain committed to strengthening our youth system further." (ANI)

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