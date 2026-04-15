Bayern Munich welcome Real Madrid to the Allianz Arena tonight, protecting a narrow 2-1 lead from the quarter-final first leg. After a resilient display in Madrid, the German giants are favourites to reach their first semi-final since 2020. This 30th meeting between the European titans remains finely poised. With aggregate scores tight, Real must overturn the deficit to continue their quest for a 16th title. However, Los Blancos' advancement relies mainly on talismanic Kylian Mbappe, whose availability remains a hot topic among fans. Kylian Mbappe Highlights Forehead Injury Inflicted in Real Madrid vs Girona La Liga 2026 Match, Shares Pic on IG.

Will Kylian Mbappe Play Tonight in Bayern Munich vs Real Madrid UEFA Champions League 2025-26 Match?

Kylian Mbappe is expected to start for Real Madrid against in the second leg of their UEFA Champions League quarter-final. Despite concerns over a facial injury sustained in domestic action against Girona, the French forward has been cleared to play at the Allianz Arena.

Mbappe required stitches above his right eyebrow following a collision on Saturday, missing a training session earlier this week. However, the 27-year-old returned to full first-team training on Monday and travelled with the squad to Germany. UEFA Champions League 2025–26: Atletico Madrid Qualify For Semifinals Despite 1–2 Loss to Barcelona.

Sources suggest he will not require a protective mask, although medical staff will monitor the wound. With Thibaut Courtois and Rodrygo sidelined through injury, and Aurélien Tchouaméni suspended, the Spanish giants will rely heavily on Mbappe’s clinical form to mount a comeback.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 15, 2026 04:31 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).