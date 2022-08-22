Harare, Aug 22 (PTI) Scoreboard of the third ODI between India and Zimbabwe here on Monday.
India Innings:
Shikhar Dhawan
c Sean Williams b Brad Evans
40
KL Rahul
b Brad Evans
30
Shubman Gill
c Innocent Kaia b Brad Evans
130
Ishan Kishan
run out (Munyonga)
50
Deepak Hooda
b Brad Evans
1
Sanju Samson
c T Kaitano b L Jongwe
15
Axar Patel
c Raza b Nyauchi
1
Shardul Thakur
c Nyauchi b Brad Evans
9
Deepak Chahar
not out
1
Kuldeep Yadav
not out
2
Extras: (LB-1, W-8, NB-1)
10
Total: (8 wkts, 50 Overs)
289
Fall of Wickets: 63-1, 84-2, 224-3, 227-4, 256-5, 256-5, 272-6, 282-7, 286-8.
Bowler: Richard Ngarava 9-0-58-0, Victor Nyauchi 10-1-48-1, Brad Evans 10-0-54-5, Sikandar Raza 10-1-39-0, Luke Jongwe 5-0-49-1, Sean Williams 5-0-30-0, Tony Munyonga 1-0-10-0. (MORE) PTI
