Harare, Aug 22 (PTI) Scoreboard of the third ODI between India and Zimbabwe here on Monday.

India Innings:

Shikhar Dhawan

c Sean Williams b Brad Evans

40

KL Rahul

b Brad Evans

30

Shubman Gill

c Innocent Kaia b Brad Evans

130

Ishan Kishan

run out (Munyonga)

50

Deepak Hooda

b Brad Evans

1

Sanju Samson

c T Kaitano b L Jongwe

15

Axar Patel

c Raza b Nyauchi

1

Shardul Thakur

c Nyauchi b Brad Evans

9

Deepak Chahar

not out

1

Kuldeep Yadav

not out

2

Extras: (LB-1, W-8, NB-1)

10

Total: (8 wkts, 50 Overs)

289

Fall of Wickets: 63-1, 84-2, 224-3, 227-4, 256-5, 256-5, 272-6, 282-7, 286-8.

Bowler: Richard Ngarava 9-0-58-0, Victor Nyauchi 10-1-48-1, Brad Evans 10-0-54-5, Sikandar Raza 10-1-39-0, Luke Jongwe 5-0-49-1, Sean Williams 5-0-30-0, Tony Munyonga 1-0-10-0. (MORE) PTI

