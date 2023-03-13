Ahmedabad, Mar 13 (PTI) Scoreboard at tea on the final day of the fourth Test between India and Australia here on Monday.

Australia 1st Innings: 480

India 1st Innings: 571

Australia 2nd Innings:

Matthew Kuhnemann lbw b Ashwin 6

Travis Head b Axar 90

Marnus Labuschagne batting 56

Steven Smith batting 0

Extras: (B-4, LB-1, NB-1) 6

Total: (For 2 wickets in 64 Overs)

158

Fall of Wickets: 1-14, 2-153.

Bowling: Ravichandran Ashwin 23-9-54-1, Ravindra Jadeja 15-4-28-0, Mohammed Shami 8-1-19-0, Axar Patel 13-5-31-1, Umesh Yadav 5-0-21-0. PTI

