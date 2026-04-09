AUGUSTA, Ga. (AP) — Comedian Kevin Hart captured the mood of the Par 3 Contest at Augusta National when he showed up as Bryson DeChambeau's caddie — and sounded ready to take over the rest of the operation if need be.

“We'll see how the day goes. I think it depends on how he's putting," Hart said. “Naturally if he's not doing what I ask or require, then I step in and I do the job myself.”

While Hart was on the bag for DeChambeau on Wednesday, ex-NFL lineman Jason Kelce was guiding Akshay Bhatia around the short course in this low-key event the day before the start of the Masters. Other players had family members alongside them, including young children.

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“This is about having fun and showing what this great game can do for the world of golf," DeChambeau said while mic'd up on the broadcast. "I'm super excited to have Kevin out here. He's only been playing for about seven months, so to get him out here and experiencing what Augusta National has to offer and the Masters has to offer, it's pretty special for the Par 3 Contest.”

At first, Kelce's main contribution seemed to be cleaning Bhatia's clubs as they walked toward one hole. But eventually he started lying on his stomach in a dramatic attempt to help read a putt.

“Just give it a little tush push and it'll be on, I promise you," Kelce said.

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AP golf: https://apnews.com/hub/golf

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 09, 2026 12:40 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).