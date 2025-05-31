Ahmedabad, May 30 (PTI) Lalit Patel, a 56-year-old powerlifter from Gujarat, won three gold medals at the IBBF World Powerlifting Championship held in Pattaya, Thailand.

Competing in the Master Two category (83-93kg), Patel topped the podium in the bench press, deadlift and squat events in the competition held between May 10 and 12.

Also Read | Angel Di Maria, Argentina's FIFA World Cup 2023 Winner, Returns to Boyhood Club Rosario Central.

Patel has been training intensively for the past eight months to prepare for the global event. He took up powerlifting just five years ago and follows a strict vegetarian diet.

“Age and diet are no barriers to success,” said Patel.

Also Read | PBKS vs MI IPL 2025 Qualifier 2 Prediction: Google Win Probability Picks Mumbai Indians To Beat Punjab Kings in Indian Premier League Playoffs Clash.

Over the years, Patel has bagged 16 district-level, 18 state-level and 12 national-level medals. With this international feat, he now plans to guide young athletes and explore competitive bodybuilding.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)