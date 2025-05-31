A mouth-watering contest is on the cards as Mumbai Indians (MI) and Punjab Kings (PBKS) meet in Qualifier 2 of IPL 2025 on June 1. After an impressive league stage, which saw them finish right at the top of the IPL 2025 points table, Shreyas Iyer and his Punjab Kings team had a forgettable outing with bat in hand against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in Qualifier 1, where they managed just 101 runs in 14.1 overs after batting first. On expected lines, RCB chased down the target in just 10 overs to storm into the IPL 2025 final. Shreyas Iyer and his men will have another crack and the IPL 2025 final when they take on an in-form Mumbai Indians side, one that eliminated Gujarat Titans in their last match. PBKS vs MI IPL 2025 Qualifier 2 Preview: Punjab Kings Face Stern Test Against Rampant Mumbai Indians.

Hardik Pandya and his team got off to the worst possible start, winning just once in their first five matches. But the five-time champions went on to produce an incredible run, which included a six-match winning streak and have rightfully found themselves in with a shot at becoming the first team in IPL history to clinch six trophies. They have momentum coming into this clash, but cricket is a funny game and the team which is better on the day can defeat the other. But what does Google Win Probability suggest ahead of IPL 2025 Qualifier 2? 300 Sixes and 7000 Runs in IPL: Rohit Sharma Shines for Mumbai Indians in Eliminator With Records Galore.

PBKS vs MI IPL 2025 Qualifier 2 Google Win Probability

PBKS vs MI Google Win Probability (Source: Google)

On paper, Punjab Kings and Mumbai Indians are two pretty well-balanced teams and it will be fascinating to see which of these two sides comes out on top. However, Google Win Probability suggests the Mumbai Indians have a slight edge over the Punjab Kings in Qualifier 2. Mumbai Indians have been tipped to have a 59% chance of winning IPL 2025 Qualifier 2 as compared to Punjab Kings' 41%. This might be influenced by the fact that both teams have had contrasting performances in their last appearances in IPL 2025. While Mumbai Indians knocked out a top team in the Gujarat Titans, Punjab Kings were beaten comprehensively by RCB in Qualifier 1.

Interestingly, Punjab Kings had come out on top the last time these two teams had met in IPL 2025. It was game 69 in Jaipur where the Shreyas Iyer-led side secured a top-two finish with a seven-wicket win over the Mumbai Indians. Can Punjab Kings pull off another win over Mumbai Indians and book a spot to face RCB in the IPL 2025 final? Or would Hardik Pandya and co continue their march towards a record-extending sixth IPL title?

