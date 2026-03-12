New Delhi [India], March 12 (ANI): Indian opening batter Abhishek Sharma visited the French embassy on Thursday, fresh after India's T20 World Cup title win.

Sharing the news on X, the French Embassy in India wrote, "The French Embassy was delighted to welcome Abhishek Sharma, fresh from the ICC Men's T20 World Cup triumph. Warm congratulations to him and Team India on this remarkable achievement. We also extend our best wishes to him for the upcoming IPL season."

Also Read | Yuki Bhambri and Andre Goransson Storm Into Indian Wells Open 2026 Men’s Doubles Semifinal.

The 25-year-old opener batter played a crucial knock of 52 runs off just 21 balls in the summit clash against New Zealand, which helped India win the match by a big margin of 96 runs at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday.

Sharma made 141 runs in the tournament with the help of two half-centuries and also took the final wicket against New Zealand in the final. The young batter had struggled during the early stages of the T20 World Cup 2026 campaign, registering three consecutive ducks.

Also Read | Court Issues Non-Bailable Warrant Against Farooq Abdullah in JKCA Financial Scam Case.

Despite his lean run in the recently concluded T20 World Cup, the left-handed batter retained the top position in the latest ICC Men's T20I batting rankings, which were updated by the International Cricket Council (ICC) on Wednesday. After scoring a blistering half-century in the T20 World Cup final in Ahmedabad, Sharma retained his top spot with 875 rating points to his name.

With the win, India clinched back-to-back titles and became the first team to win three Men's T20 World Cup trophies since the tournament's inception. Men in Blue also became the first side to win the title at home.

Sharma will now feature in the 19th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL), where he will play for the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH). Pat Cummins will lead his side in the upcoming season. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)