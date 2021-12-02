Abu Dhabi [UAE], December 2 (ANI): Tom Kohler-Cadmore notched up the highest score of Abu Dhabi T10 League by scoring 96 in just 39 balls and helped Deccan Gladiators defeat Bangla Tigers by 62 runs on Wednesday.

The Bangla Tigers' chase never took off courtesy of Wanindu Hasaranga, who continued his dream run with the ball and picked up a five-wicket haul to skittle Du Plessis' men for 79. Gladiators' seventh win meant that they leapt to the top of the points table with 14 points.

Bangla Tigers, who have relied heavily on their top order in the tournament, made a disastrous start to their chase of 140.

Hazratullah Zazai, who had dropped Kohler-Cadmore's catch earlier in the evening, got out on the second delivery he faced. Will Jacks followed him back to the pavilion after finding his stumps rattled by Sultan Ahmed.

Hasaranga got hit for a six by Karim Janat on the second ball of his spell but came back strongly by removing Janat and Johnson Charles in successive deliveries to reduce the Tigers to 26/4.

Faf Du Plessis and Isuru Udana tried to put the innings back on track with a few big hits but the task in front of them was too massive. Hasaranga shot out the lower middle order in the next over to complete his fifer.

Earlier, the Deccan Gladiators stuck to their template of attacking from ball one and scored 140/1 in the 10 overs.

Brief scores: Deccan Gladiators 140/1 (Tom Kohler-Cadmore 96, Andre Russell 26* Whiteley 26, Luke Wood 1-36 ) vs Bangla Tigers 78/9 (Isuru Udana 33, Faf du Plessis 15 Wanindu Hasaranga 5-8) (ANI)

