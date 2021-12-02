Liverpool and Everton will resume their rivalry once again as they face off against each other in the latest round of Premier League fixtures. The clash will be played at Goodison Park in Merseyside on December 01, 2021 (late Wednesday night). Both teams come into the game in contrasting forms but with bragging rights on the line will be aiming for a win. Meanwhile, fans searching for Everton vs Liverpool, EPL 2021-22 live streaming can scroll down below. Premier League 2021-22: Liverpool Beat Southampton 4-0, Move to Second Spot.

Everton have fallen off the pace in recent game weeks after a great start to the season as the Toffees are winless in their past five league games and find themselves just five points above the drop zone. Meanwhile, Liverpool have been sensational and are putting a strong bid for their second Premier League title and a win could take them to the top if other results go their way.

When is Everton vs Liverpool, Premier League 2021-22 Football Match? Know Date, Time, Venue Details

The Everton vs Liverpool Premier League 2021-22 match will be played at Goodison Park in Merseyside. The game will be held on December 02, 2021 (Thursday) and is scheduled to begin at 01:45 am IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Get Live Telecast of Everton vs Liverpool, Premier League 2021-22 Football Match?

Fans in India can watch the Everton vs Liverpool match live on Star Sports channels since Star Network is the official broadcaster for the Premier League 2020-21 in India. Fans can tune into Star Sports Select SD/HD and Star Sports Select 1 HD channels to live telecast the clash.

How to Get Free Live Streaming of Everton vs Liverpool, Premier League 2021-22 Football Match?

The game will also be available online for live streaming. As Star Network is the official broadcaster for Premier League in India, fans can watch the live streaming of the Everton vs Liverpool match on Disney+Hotstar.

