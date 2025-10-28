Mumbai, October 29: The 2025 Abu Dhabi T10 is set to begin on November 18, 2025, and run until November 30, 2025. The fast-paced cricket tournament promises nearly two weeks of thrilling action featuring some of the biggest names in the game. The opening match of the season will see Quetta Qavalry take on Northern Warriors, followed by an exciting clash between the defending champions, Deccan Gladiators, and Delhi Bulls. AMH Sports Announces Launch of Aspin Stallions, First Emirati-Owned Franchise Team in Abu Dhabi T10 League.

The tournament follows a Round-Robin format, where each team faces every other team during the league stage. After the completion of group matches, the top four teams on the points table will advance to the playoffs. The playoff stage begins on November 29 with Qualifier 1, featuring the top two teams from the league stage. The winner of this match will reserve a spot for the final, while the losing side will get another chance in Qualifier 2.

On the same day, teams finishing third and fourth will contest in the eliminator. The winner of this fixture will advance to Qualifier 2, while the losing team will be eliminated from the competition. Qualifier 2, scheduled for November 30, 2025, will see the loser of Qualifier 1 face the winner of the Eliminator to join the winner of Qualifier 1 in the final.

The final match will also be played later that day, bringing the high-voltage tournament to a close. Following the final, fans will be treated to a grand closing ceremony, celebrating the champions and the exciting cricketing spectacle that the Abu Dhabi T10 has become. Sri Lankan Bowler Kevin Koththigoda's Unique Bowling Action Leaves Tom Banton Surprised During Abu Dhabi T10 Match, Old Video Goes Viral.

With a fresh set of teams added to the mix, and featuring cricketing greats including Harbhajan Singh, Andre Russell, Kieron Pollard, Shimron Hetmyer, Piyush Chawla, and Faf du Plessis, the tournament would be a treat for cricket fans in and around the region.

Full squads for the Upcoming Season of Abu Dhabi T10

Ajman Titans: Moeen Ali, Rilee Rossouw, Piyush Chawla, Will Smeed, Jason Behandroff, Alex Hales, Dan Lawrence, Asif Ali, Chris Green, Akif Javed, Zaman Khan, Aneurin Donald, Alishan Sharafu, Haider Ali, Wasim Akram, Luc Benkenstein, Tom Aspinwall, Joe Clarke, Asif Khan

Aspin Stallions: Sam Billings, Tymal Mills, Harbhajan Singh, Andre Fletcher, Avishka Fernando, Sherfane Rutherford, Binura Fernando, Saif Hassan, Ryan Burl, Akhilesh Bodugum, Ali Khan, Ben Cutting, Zohair Iqbal, Essam Muti Ur Rab, Hafeez ur Rehman, Ashmead Nedd, Matthew Hurst, Monank Patel, Harshit Seth

Deccan Gladiators: Nicholas Pooran, Marcus Stoinis, Andre Russell, Akeal Hosein, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Richard Gleeson, Usman Tariq, David Wiese, Lahiru Kumara, Jordan Thompson, Dilpreet Singh Bajwa, Jake Ball, Ibrar Ahmed, Muhammad Jawadullah, Ajay Kumar, Ali Raza, Wafiullah Tarakhil, Laurie Evans, Mark Chapman

Delhi Bulls: Rovman Powell, Phil Salt, Kieron Pollard, Tim David, Sunil Narine, Blessing Muzarubani, Salman Irshad, James Vince, Tom Moores, Qais Ahmed, Mir Hamza, James Coles, Muhammad Rohid, Junaid Siddique, Farhan Khan, Brian Bennett, Arab Gul, Romario Shepherd, Fazalhaq Farooqi

Northern Warriors: Shimron Hetmyer, Trent Boult, Thisara Perera, Johnson Charles, Colin Munro, Azmatullah Omarzai, Tabrzi Shamsi, Odean Smith, Shahnawaz Dahani, Dinesh Chandimal, Hazratullah Zazai, Asitha Fernando, Sagar Kalyan, Yakin Kiran Rai, Shahid Iqbal Bhutta, Bilal Sami, Faridoon Dawoodzai, Prabath Jayasuriya, Kadeem Alleyne

Quetta Qavalry: Liam Livingstone, Jason Holder, Mohammad Amir, Sikandar Raza, Andries Gous, Evin Lewis, Imran Tahir, Fabian Allen, Abbas Afridi, Irfan Khan Niazi, George Scrimshaw, Khawaja Nafay, Muhammad Waseem, Abdul Ghaffa, Khuzaima Bin Tanvir, Arafat Minhas, Umar Lohya, Gudakesh Motie, Ali Nasser

Royal Champs: Jason Roy, Angelo Mathews, Shakib Al Hasan, Chris Jordan, Daniel Sams, Mohammad Shehzad, Niroshan Dickwella, Rishi Dhawan, Liam Dawson, Brandon McMullen, Isuru Udana, Quentin Sampson, Rahul Chopra, Haider Razzaq, Zahid Ali, Kelvin Pitman, Vishen Halambage, Ziaur Rahman Sharifi, Aaron Jones

Vista Riders: Far du Plessis, Matthew Wade, S Sreesanth, Dwaine Pretorius, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Andrew Tye, Unmukt Chand, Ben McDermott, Dilshan Madhushanka, Nahid Rana, Angelo Perera, Sean Dickson, Harshit Kaushik, Ansh Tandon, CP Rizwan, Izharullahaq Naveed, Ackeem Auguste, Murali Vijay, Sharafuddin Ashraf.

