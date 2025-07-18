Sri Lankan bowler Kevin Koththigoda's unique bowling action is almost certain to leave fans confused and surprised, just like it did to Tom Banton, who was facing him in a match at the Abu Dhabi T10 tournament in 2021. And the old video from four years ago has gone viral again on social media. Now, there have been several bowlers with unorthodox bowling action in cricket, the likes of which include Lasith Malinga, Paul Adams, Sohail Tanvir and also Jasprit Bumrah. And this unique bowling action is another addition to that list. A leg-spinner from Galle, Kevin Koththigoda's bowling action is much like how South Africa's Paul Adams wherein he twists his body and delivers the ball from the back of his hand. Kevin Koththigoda was representing the Maratha Arabians and was up against Lahore Qalandars' Tom Banton, who was taken aback by his unorthodox bowling action. And his reaction was one of surprise and confusion at the same time. Shivil Kaushik from India also has a similar bowling action. 'Come to Me' Iftikhar Ahmed Gestures to the Ball While Settling Under It For A Catch, Ends Up Dropping Chance During GSL 2025 Match (Watch Video).

Sri Lankan Bowler Kevin Koththigoda's Unique Bowling Action Goes Viral

A new way of bowling😚😚👇👇 pic.twitter.com/wTcOkaiAeA — Omgitala (@OGitala) July 17, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)