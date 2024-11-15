1xBat Announced As the ‘POWERED BY’ Sponsor for the Abu Dhabi T10 2024 Edition

Sports Agencies| Nov 15, 2024 11:17 PM IST
New Delhi, November 15: 1xBat Sporting Lines, leading sports news online portal, has signed an agreement with the Abu Dhabi T10 cricket league. The brand will be the official sponsor as the ‘powered by’ partner of the 8th season, which is all set to start on 21st November 2024. The league announced the partnership with 1xBat via posts on their official social media pages of the Abu Dhabi T10. 

The Abu Dhabi T10 league is the first T10 cricket tournament authorised by the ICC. The new season is expected to feature 179 top stars, making it one of the biggest seasons in history. By involving the world's best players, the league has rapidly grown in popularity and today it has an international audience of more than 400 million fans from all over the world. The venue for the league is ‘Sheikh Zayed international cricket stadium in Abu Dhabi.’ 

As part of the partnership, 1xBat Sporting Lines logo will appear in stadium, on presentations and press conference backdrops, online on Abu Dhabi T10 channels, and will be mentioned by anchors and emcees. As part of the deal, 1xBat will also be officially allowed to use player images and other league IP such as the league logo. 

"We are delighted to work with the Abu Dhabi T10 league and will do everything we can to attract an even bigger audience to the dynamic and unpredictable league. Our partnership will be part of the brand's global strategy and will contribute to the popularization of cricket

    New Delhi, November 15: 1xBat Sporting Lines, leading sports news online portal, has signed an agreement with the Abu Dhabi T10 cricket league. The brand will be the official sponsor as the ‘powered by’ partner of the 8th season, which is all set to start on 21st November 2024. The league announced the partnership with 1xBat via posts on their official social media pages of the Abu Dhabi T10. 

    The Abu Dhabi T10 league is the first T10 cricket tournament authorised by the ICC. The new season is expected to feature 179 top stars, making it one of the biggest seasons in history. By involving the world's best players, the league has rapidly grown in popularity and today it has an international audience of more than 400 million fans from all over the world. The venue for the league is ‘Sheikh Zayed international cricket stadium in Abu Dhabi.’ 

    As part of the partnership, 1xBat Sporting Lines logo will appear in stadium, on presentations and press conference backdrops, online on Abu Dhabi T10 channels, and will be mentioned by anchors and emcees. As part of the deal, 1xBat will also be officially allowed to use player images and other league IP such as the league logo. 

    “We are delighted to work with the Abu Dhabi T10 league and will do everything we can to attract an even bigger audience to the dynamic and unpredictable league. Our partnership will be part of the brand's global strategy and will contribute to the popularization of cricket and the development of sports in general,” said Raj Kumar, 1xBat Head of Sponsorship. 

    “It is great that 1xBat will be covering and supporting our new season. The cooperation will give a media boost to the league and help make it more recognizable around the world. We continue to fight for every viewer and want to be a magnet for all cricket fans,” an Abu Dhabi T10 spokesperson remarked.  Be sure to subscribe to 1xBat Sporting Lines and Abu Dhabi T10 on social media to not to miss out on exclusive content and prize draws. Follow the league and let’s see who is crowned the 2024 champions! 

    About 1xBat 

    1xBat Sporting Lines is an online news platform from India where you can find the most important sports news. 1xBat readers get daily updates on cricket, football, kabaddi, and other sports. Visitors to the site have the opportunity to see team rankings and find predictions for sporting events. Among 1xBat official ambassadors are famous cricket players Shikhar Dhawan and Mitchell Starc. Also, the news platform signed a sponsorship agreement with Tamil Thalaivas for the 11th season of the Pro Kabaddi League. 

    (All articles published here are Syndicated/Partnered/Sponsored feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the articles do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)

