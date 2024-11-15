1xBat Announced As the ‘POWERED BY’ Sponsor for the Abu Dhabi T10 2024 Edition

New Delhi, November 15: 1xBat Sporting Lines, leading sports news online portal, has signed an agreement with the Abu Dhabi T10 cricket league. The brand will be the official sponsor as the ‘powered by’ partner of the 8th season, which is all set to start on 21st November 2024. The league announced the partnership with 1xBat via posts on their official social media pages of the Abu Dhabi T10.
The Abu Dhabi T10 league is the first T10 cricket tournament authorised by the ICC. The new season is expected to feature 179 top stars, making it one of the biggest seasons in history. By involving the world's best players, the league has rapidly grown in popularity and today it has an international audience of more than 400 million fans from all over the world. The venue for the league is ‘Sheikh Zayed international cricket stadium in Abu Dhabi.’
As part of the partnership, 1xBat Sporting Lines logo will appear in stadium, on presentations and press conference backdrops, online on Abu Dhabi T10 channels, and will be mentioned by anchors and emcees. As part of the deal, 1xBat will also be officially allowed to use player images and other league IP such as the league logo.
"We are delighted to work with the Abu Dhabi T10 league and will do everything we can to attract an even bigger audience to the dynamic and unpredictable league. Our partnership will be part of the brand's global strategy and will contribute to the popularization of cricket