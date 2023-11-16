Turin, Nov 16 (AP) AC Milan fullback Alessandro Florenzi became the latest Italian player placed under investigation by Turin prosecutors looking into footballers using illegal websites to bet on games, according to Italian media reports.

Newcastle's Sandro Tonali and Juventus' Nicolò Fagioli were already banned for 10 and seven months, respectively, by the Italian soccer federation in the widening case.

Also Read | Shubman Gill Reveals He Suffered Hamstring Pull During ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Semi Final Against New Zealand.

Aston Villa's Nicolò Zaniolo is also being investigated but has said he did not bet on games.

Florenzi, who was a teammate of Zaniolo's at Roma, had no immediate comment. He could be called in for questioning by prosecutors over the coming days, the LaPresse news agency reported. The soccer federation could also open an inquiry.

Also Read | Most Wickets in ICC Cricket World Cup 2023: Mohammed Shami Claims Top Spot at the End of First Semifinal, Jasprit Bumrah Fourth.

The 32-year-old Florenzi joined Milan last year with a contract through 2024-25. He played on the Italy team that won the European Championship in 2021. The club did not immediately respond to a request for comment. (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)