Ireland vs Italy Live Streaming Online, 3rd T20I 2026: How To Watch IRE vs ITA Cricket Match Live Telecast on TV

Ireland will face Italy today, 26 January, in the third and final T20 International of their bilateral series at The Sevens Stadium. Having already secured an unassailable 2-0 lead, Paul Stirling’s side enters the final fixture looking for a clean sweep, while Italy aims for a historic first win over a Test-playing nation. Italy National Cricket Team Players: Meet The Squad Which Helped Joe Burns and Co Qualify for First-Ever ICC T20 World Cup.

The series has served as a vital warm-up for both squads ahead of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 in India and Sri Lanka. For Ireland, the matches have provided an opportunity to refine their combinations, while Italy, led by Wayne Madsen, has used the tour to blood new talent, including former South African international JJ Smuts.

Ireland’s path to the series lead has been defined by clinical performances. After a hard-fought three-wicket victory in the opening game, the Irish side stepped up in the second T20I to secure a comfortable 24-run win.

Harry Tector has been the standout performer with the bat, currently leading the series run charts with 137 runs, including a match-winning 91 not out. In the bowling department, young spinner Matthew Humphreys has impressed, notably taking 4/12 in the series opener. Ireland Announces 15-Member Squad for ICC T20 World Cup 2026, Paul Stirling Named Captain.

IRE vs ITA 3rd T20I 2026

Feature Details Match Ireland vs Italy, 3rd T20I Date Monday, 26 January 2026 Venue The Sevens Stadium, Dubai Toss Time 13:30 GMT (17:30 Local) Live Streaming in India Not Available Live Telecas in India Not Available Series Status Ireland lead 2-0

Where to Watch Ireland vs Italy 3rd T20I 2026?

Cricket fans can follow the action through various digital and broadcast platforms. While traditional television coverage varies by region, the match is being streamed live globally.

IRE vs ITA Live Streaming: The match is unavailable in the Indian subcontinent. Fans can follow ball-by-ball updates, live scores, and expert commentary on the ICC Official App and the Cricket Ireland social media channels.

Despite the two losses, the series marks a historic milestone for Italian cricket, being their first-ever three-match bilateral series against an ICC Full Member. The Italians have shown flashes of brilliance, particularly through Anthony Mosca, who has scored over 100 runs across the first two fixtures.

With their maiden World Cup appearance looming next month, Italy will be desperate to translate competitive periods of play into a full victory today to build momentum before heading to the subcontinent.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 26, 2026 04:54 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).