Ireland and Italy are set to face off in a historic three-match T20 International series beginning this Friday, 23 January 2026, at the Sevens Stadium in Dubai. This bilateral series serves as a critical final preparation for both nations ahead of the 2026 ICC Men’s T20 World Cup, which kicks off in India and Sri Lanka next month. While Ireland is a seasoned veteran of global tournaments, this series marks a significant milestone for Italy as they prepare for their maiden World Cup appearance. ICC Rejects BCB Request; Bangladesh ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Fixtures to Stay in India.
IRE vs ITA 2026 Schedule
|Match
|Date
|Time (IST)
|Venue
|1st T20I
|23 January 2026
|11:30 am
|The Sevens Stadium, Dubai
|2nd T20I
|25 January 2026
|11:00 am
|The Sevens Stadium, Dubai
|3rd T20I
|26 January 2026
|7:30 pm
|The Sevens Stadium, Dubai
|Ireland Captain
|Paul Stirling
|Italy Captain
|Wayne Madsen
Where to Watch Ireland vs Italy 2026 Live Streaming and Telecast in India
For viewers in India, there is no traditional television broadcast on major networks like Star Sports or Sony for this specific bilateral series. Instead, the coverage is entirely digital-focused.
-
Live Streaming: The series will be streamed live on the ICC.tv platform. Users may need to register for a free account to access the "Live and Upcoming" section.
-
TV Telecast: Lack of an official broadcast partner, the IRE vs ITA 2026 three-match T20I series will not be live telecast in India.
IRE vs ITA Team News
Both teams arrive in the United Arab Emirates with the goal of acclimatising to the Asian conditions they will encounter during the World Cup. Italy, captained by Wayne Madsen, made headlines by defeating Scotland during the European Qualifiers to secure their spot on the world stage. This series represents their first-ever three-match bilateral engagement against an ICC Full Member nation.
Ireland, led by Paul Stirling, use these fixtures to fine-tune a squad that features explosive talents like Harry Tector and Josh Little. Following the three games against Italy, the Irish squad will remain in the UAE for two additional T20Is against the home nation before travelling to their World Cup base in Sri Lanka.
