Live Streaming: The series will be streamed live on the ICC.tv platform. Users may need to register for a free account to access the "Live and Upcoming" section.

TV Telecast: Lack of an official broadcast partner, the IRE vs ITA 2026 three-match T20I series will not be live telecast in India.

IRE vs ITA Team News

Both teams arrive in the United Arab Emirates with the goal of acclimatising to the Asian conditions they will encounter during the World Cup. Italy, captained by Wayne Madsen, made headlines by defeating Scotland during the European Qualifiers to secure their spot on the world stage. This series represents their first-ever three-match bilateral engagement against an ICC Full Member nation.

Ireland, led by Paul Stirling, use these fixtures to fine-tune a squad that features explosive talents like Harry Tector and Josh Little. Following the three games against Italy, the Irish squad will remain in the UAE for two additional T20Is against the home nation before travelling to their World Cup base in Sri Lanka.