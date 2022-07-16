Midland (US), Jul 16 (PTI) India's Aditi Ashok and Thailand's Pajaree Anannarukarn improved four places to reach tied 18th after a team score of one-under in the third round of the Dow Great Lakes Bay Invitational here.

The Indo-Thai pairing, which was third in the same event last year, sank two birdies on 17th and 18th holes to finish the round at one-under. They are now seven-under through 54 holes.

Americans Jennifer Kupcho and Lizette Salas are on top of the leaderboard with a four-stroke lead at 17-under overall.

The duo carded a bogey-free 64, tying the tournament foursomes record set by Ariya and Moriya Jutanugarn in 2019, and set a new 54-hole record at 193, bettering Jasmine Suwannapura and Cydney Clanton's score from the inaugural event by one.

Heading into the final day at 13-under, Matilda Castren is looking to add another Tour victory to her resume in Midland, while her partner Kelly Tan could become the Tour's first Malaysian winner.

Haeji Kang and Tiffany Chan and 36-hole leaders Pauline Roussin and Dewi Weber sit in a tie for third at 11-under. They chase the leaders for a chance at becoming the second and third rookie winners in 2022.

Chan would become the first LPGA Tour winner from Hong Kong; Kang would be the first Korean player to become a Rolex First-Time Winner since Jeongeun Lee6 in 2019.

