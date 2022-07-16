With the series level, India and England will be aiming for a win in the final One-Day International. The IND vs ENG 3rd ODI 2022 will be played on July 17, 2022 (Sunday) at Old Trafford in Manchester. So ahead of the encounter, we bring you India vs England head-to-head record in ODI, likely playing XIs and other things you need to know. Babar Azam Reveals His Tweet for Virat Kohli Was To Give Indian Batter ‘Just Some Support’.

England did bounce back and in some style in the 2nd game of the series as they registered a massive win to get back on level terms. Both teams have shown the capabilities to self-implode on the tour but will be aiming to end the series on a high note and with a win.

IND vs ENG Head-to-Head Record in ODIs

India and England have played each other in 105 ODI matches and it is the former that has a better head-to-head record. India have won 56 games compared to England's 44 while two have been tied with three ending in no contest.

IND vs ENG 3rd ODI 2022 Key Players

For India, skipper Rohit Sharma and Jasprit Bumrah will be the key players. England on the other hand would want the likes of Moeen Ali and Reece Topley to continue their great form

IND vs ENG 3rd ODI 2022 Mini Battles

Jasprit Bumrah vs Jos Buttler and Reece Topley vs Rohit Sharma will be some of the main battles to look forward to

IND vs ENG 3rd ODI 2022 Venue and Match Timing

India vs England 3rd ODI match will be played at Old Trafford in Manchester on July 17, 2022 (Sunday). The clash is scheduled to begin at 03:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Toss will be held at 03:00 pm.

IND vs ENG 3rd ODI 2022 Live Telecast and Live Streaming Online

Fans can live telecast India vs England match live on Sony Sports channels. The IND vs ENG 3rd ODI match will be live telecast on Sony Six, Sony Ten 3 and Sony Ten 4. Fans looking for how to watch the IND vs ENG 3rd ODI live streaming online can watch the match live on the SonyLiv app as well as on the website. Fans watching the live streaming online on SonyLiv will have to pay a nominal fee and subscribe to catch the live-action.

IND vs ENG 3rd ODI 2022 Likely Playing XIs

IND Likely Playing XI: Rohit Sharma (c), Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Prasidh Krishna, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal.

ENG Likely Playing 11: Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root, Jos Buttler (c, wk), Liam Livingstone, Ben Stokes, Moeen Ali, David Willey, Craig Overton, Brydon Carse, Reece Topley.

