Sylvania (US), Jul 16 (PTI) India's Aditi Ashok fired her second bogey-free round of the week, carding a solid four-under 67 in the third round of the Dana Open on the LPGA Tour.

Aditi, who already has four Top-10s this second, once again moved into the Top-10 as she was Tied-ninth with one more round to go.

Aditi, whose first round of 66 was bogey free, shot one-under 70 in the second and is now 10-under for 54 holes after on a long, rainy third day at Highland Meadows.

Meanwhile, Sweden's Linn Grant came close to breaking the magic figure of 60. She was nine-under on her first 13 holes, but played the final five in even par for a nine-under 62.

Fellow Swede Annika Sorenstam is the lone LPGA Tour player to shoot 59, accomplishing the feat in the 2001 Standard Register Ping at par-72 Moon Valley in Phoenix.

Aditi birdied the second, third, ninth and added one more on the back nine on 17th. Just as in the first round, Aditi found all 14 fairways and 16 of the 18 greens in regulation and needed 30 putts.

Grant took her total to 18-under 195 to take a six-stroke lead over U.S. Women's Open champion Allisen Corpuz (68), Stephanie Kyriacou (65), Maria Fassi (67), Matilda Castren (67) and Emily Pedersen (67).

The 24-year-old Grant is seeking her first LPGA Tour victory. She won the Jabra Ladies Open in May in France for her fifth Ladies European Tour title in two seasons.

Grant opened with a par Saturday and birdied the next four. After a rain delay of 3 hours, 48 minutes, she resumed play on No. 8 and added a birdie on No. 9 for a front-nine 29.

She holed out from 148 yards for eagle on the par-4 11th and birdied Nos. 12 and 13.

Needing to play the final five in three-under for a 59, Grant parred the next two, bogeyed the par-4 16th, birdied the par-5 17th and parred the par-5 18th.

Corpuz won the U.S. Women's Open a week ago at Pebble Beach for her first tour title. She played alongside Grant and second-round leader Annie Park in the final group. Park had a 71 to drop into a tie for seventh at 11 under with Minjee Lee (67).

