Bhopal, Dec 1 (PTI) Aditya Mehta of PSPB was on a roll and defeated Hritij Jain of Madhya Pradesh 4-1 for his third win in Group-I league men's 6-Red snooker match of the Sage-National Billiards & Snooker Championship here on Wednesday.

Aditya, the reigning national 15-Red snooker champion, was in full flow and compiled decent breaks of 36 (1st frame), 46 (2nd frame), and 40 (4th frame) to dash the hopes of Jain by charging to a 66-00, 64-00, 14-40, 59-07 33-09 victory and advance to the knockout round.

Meanwhile, in the women's 6-Red competition, top-seed Amee Kamani of Madhya Pradesh dished out another fine performance against Revanna Uma Devi and won 3-0 to record her third victory in the 4-player Group-A.

The left-handed Amee started with a bang, making a break of 53 and followed it with a 22-point clearance to take the second. Amee also won the third to complete a 53-00, 45-22, 41-01 victory.

In a crucial Group-B match contested between Karnataka players, Chitra Maghimairaj rallied to get the better of Vidya Pillai 3-1.

Maghimairaj uncorked a 57-point break in the fourth frame to seal a deserving 21-35, 43-14, 36-13, 57-00 verdict. Both Maghimairaj and Pillai qualified for the knockout round from this group.

In an interesting and closely contested men's Group-O match, Malkeet Singh of RSPB defeated young talent S. Shrikrishna of PSPB 4-3 (45-11, 29-31, 75(70)-00, 26-39, 41(41)-04, 01-40, 44-04).

