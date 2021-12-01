Manchester City will travel to take on Aston Villa in the latest round of Premier League 2021-22 fixtures. The clash will be played at the Villa Park Stadium in Birmingham on December 01, 2021 (late Wednesday night). Both teams are on a great run of form and will be aiming to get all three points from the encounter. Meanwhile, fans searching for Aston Villa vs Manchester City, EPL 2021-22 live streaming can scroll down below. Karim Benzema Transfer News: Manchester City To Make a Move For Real Madrid Superstar.

Aston Villa have been sensational under new manager Frank Lampard as they have won back-to-back games and will be aiming to continue that run against the defending champions. Meanwhile, Manchester City have bounced back from the shock defeat to Crystal Palace, winning three consecutive games and can move to the top of the points table if other results go their way.

When is Aston Villa vs Manchester City, Premier League 2021-22 Football Match? Know Date, Time, Venue Details

The Aston Villa vs Manchester City Premier League 2021-22 match will be played at the Villa Park Stadium in Birmingham. The game will be held on December 02, 2021 (Thursday) and is scheduled to begin at 01:45 am IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Get Live Telecast of Aston Villa vs Manchester City, Premier League 2021-22 Football Match?

Fans in India can watch the Aston Villa vs Manchester City match live on Star Sports channels since Star Network is the official broadcaster for the Premier League 2020-21 in India. Fans can tune into Star Sports Select SD/HD and Star Sports Select 1 HD channels to live telecast the clash.

How to Get Free Live Streaming of Aston Villa vs Manchester City, Premier League 2021-22 Football Match?

The game will also be available online for live streaming. As Star Network is the official broadcaster for Premier League in India, fans can watch the live streaming of the Aston Villa vs Manchester City match on Disney+Hotstar.

