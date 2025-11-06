Riyadh [Saudi Arabia], November 6 (ANI): FC Goa endured a challenging evening in Riyadh as they fell 0-4 to Saudi Arabian giants Al Nassr in their AFC Champions League Two Group D clash on Wednesday.

The hosts took an early grip on proceedings, moving the ball with assurance and forcing Goa onto the back foot. Their breakthrough arrived in the 35th minute when Abdulrahman Ghareeb curled home a superb free-kick, setting the tone for the night, as reported by the ISL official website.

Also Read | India vs Australia Free Live Streaming Online, 4th T20I 2025: How To Watch IND vs AUS Cricket Match Live Telecast on TV?.

Despite the setback, Goa did not retreat into their shell. The Gaurs looked to build forward when possible, showing intent in transition and composure in possession under pressure. After the restart, Al Nassr's individual quality was once again on display as Ghareeb struck for his second before Mohammed Maran and João Felix added to the tally.

FC Goa's Head coach Manolo Marquez introduced a series of young Indian players in the second half, including Rabeeh and Ayush Chhetri, to inject fresh energy and intent. While Al Nassr's super sub João Felix left his mark at the other end with a late goal, FC Goa's own super sub Rabeeh nearly made his impact felt too, pressing high to chase down a loose ball and almost capitalising before the goalkeeper intervened at the last moment.

Also Read | Is India vs Australia 4th T20I 2025 Live Telecast Available on DD Sports, DD Free Dish and Doordarshan National TV Channels?.

Though the scoreline reflected the hosts' superiority, Goa's endeavour never waned. The team continued to push forward in spells and remained committed to their attacking principles against a world-class opponent. In the end, Al Nassr's experience and finishing quality proved decisive.

With their continental campaign nearing its close, FC Goa will now turn their attention back home to domestic duties preparing for the semi-finals of the AIFF Super Cup 2025-26, where they will look to channel the lessons from this outing into another spirited performance on Indian soil. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)