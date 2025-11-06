The India national cricket team will face off against the Australia national cricket team in the fourth match of the ongoing five-T20I series on November 6 in Queensland. The series is leveled at 1-1, as India and Australia will look to take an unassailable lead by winning the IND vs AUS 4th T20I 2025 this evening. This will be the first time the Indian national cricket team will feature in an international match on the Gold Coast. When is IND vs AUS 4th T20I 2025 Match? What is The H2H Record? Who Are The Key Players? Read India vs Australia Match Preview.

The IND vs AUS 3rd T20I will be played at the Carrara Oval in Queensland and will commence at 1:45 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). While Star Sports holds the broadcast rights of the IND vs AUS 2025 five-match T20I series, will the India vs Australia 4th T20I 2025 live telecast be available on DD Sports, DD Free Dish, and Doordarshan National TV channels?

Is India vs Australia 4th T20I 2025 Live Telecast Available on DD Sports, DD Free Dish and Doordarshan National TV Channels?

As mentioned before, Star Sports Network is the official broadcast partner for the IND vs AUS 2025 five-match T20I series, and fans in India can watch the India vs Australia live telecast on its channels. However, fans in India can also watch the IND vs AUS five-match T20I series 2025 live telecast on DD Sports, but only on DD Free Dish. The IND vs AUS 4th T20I 2025 live telecast will not be available on DD National.

IND vs AUS 4th T20I 2025 Live On DD Sports

The fifth and final T20I of the ongoing five-match series will be played on November 8 at The Gabba in Brisbane. The first match ended in a no-result, after which Australia took a 1-0 lead, winning the second, and India equalled the score 1-1, claiming the third match of the five-T20I series.

