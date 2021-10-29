Dubai, Oct 29 (PTI) Afghanistan skipper Mohammad Nabi won the toss and elected to bat against Pakistan in a Super 12 Group 2 match, here on Friday.

Both the teams are entering into the contest unbeaten.

Also Read | ?Dimuth Karunaratne Is Vicky Kaushal Lookalike! Cricket World Cup Compares Sri Lankan Skipper With Bollywood Actor in Interesting Tweet (View Pic).

Pakistan beat India and New Zealand in their first two matches, while Afghanistan won against Scotland in their tournament-opener.

Teams:

Also Read | 10-0! Jose Mourinho Starts AS Roma Managerial Career in Style by Defeating Serie D Side Montecatini.

Afghanistan: Mohammad Nabi (C), Hazratullah Zazai, Mohammad Shahzad, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Najibullah Zadran, Asghar Afghan, Gulbadin Naib, Rashid Khan, Karim Janat, Naveen-ul-Haq and Mujeeb Ur Rahman.

Pakistan: Babar Azam (C), Mohammad Rizwan, Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Hafeez, Shoaib Malik, Asif Ali, Imad Wasim, Shadab Khan, Hasan Ali, Haris Rauf and Shaheen Afridi.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)