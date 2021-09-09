New Delhi [India] September 9 (ANI): Athletics Federation of India (AFI) has invited applications for the recruitment of foreign coaches and support staff in various disciplines of athletics from the current period until the 2024 Olympics and extendable until 2028.

"The foreign coach would be engaged for a period until Olympics 2024 and further extended subject to performance review. The contract renewal every year will be based on annual performance evaluation by AFI /SAI," the AFI release stated.

As far as experience is concerned, the coaches should have trained senior national teams /elite athletes for at least 3-5 years. They should have produced medal-winning athletes at the level of Continental/Asian/World/Olympics or other major International competitions (names of the athletes to be mentioned in the curriculum vitae).

They should be physically fit to demonstrate the technique to the athletes while imparting training, the release further said.

The contract can be terminated even earlier with 1 (one) months' notice from either side.

The last date for receipt of applications is September 20, the AFI said. (ANI)

