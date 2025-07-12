Rudrapur (Uttarakhand)[India], July 12 (ANI): The AIFF Futsal Club Championship 2024-25 will be held from August 3 to August 18, at the Shri Manoj Sarkar Stadium-Shivalik Hall in Rudrapur, Uttarakhand.

Seventeen clubs will compete for the trophy in what is the fourth edition of the country's highest-level futsal tournament.

The teams have been drawn into four groups--three with four teams and one with five. The top two teams from each group will qualify for the quarter-finals. Uttarakhand side Corbett FC are the defending champions, having defeated Golazo FC 3-2 in the 2023-24 final in Vadodara. They will aim to retain the title on home soil and become the first club to win the tournament more than once. Delhi FC won the inaugural edition in 2021-22, followed by Minerva Academy FC in 2022-23.

AIFF Futsal Club Championship 2024-25 Draw

Group A: Aphuyemi FC, Reallona FC, Triumph FC, Juggernaut FC, Minerva Academy FCGroup B: Bhawanipore FC, Thlangtiang Futsal Club, Corbett FC, Golazo FCGroup C: Hazrat Nizamuddin Club, Pondicherry United Football Academy, K3 Futsal Club, Goal Hunterz FCGroup D: TOFA, Ambelim Sports Club, Real Malabar FC Kondotty, OGP Club

AIFF Futsal Club Championship 2024-25 Fixture

August 3Triumph FC vs Reallona Football Club (12:00)Minerva Academy FC vs Juggernaut FC (14:30)

August 5Juggernaut FC vs Aphuyemi Football Club (12:00)Minerva Academy FC vs Triumph FC (14:30)

August 7Aphuyemi Football Club vs Minerva Academy FC (12:00)Reallona Football Club vs Juggernaut FC (14:30)Bhawanipore FC vs Golazo Football Club (17:00)Thlangtiang Futsal Club vs Corbett FC (19:30)

August 8Hazrat Nizamuddin Club vs Goal Hunterz FC (12:00)Pondicherry United Football Academy vs K3 Futsal Club (14:30)TOFA vs OGP Club (17:00)Ambelim Sports Club vs Real Malabar FC Kondotty (19:30)

August 9Reallona Football Club vs Minerva Academy FC (12:00)Triumph FC vs Aphuyemi Football Club (14:30)Golazo Football Club vs Thlangtiang Futsal Club (17:00)Corbett FC vs Bhawanipore FC (19:30)

August 10Goal Hunterz FC vs Pondicherry United Football Academy (12:00)K3 Futsal Club vs Hazrat Nizamuddin Club (14:30)OGP Club vs Ambelim Sports Club (17:00)Real Malabar FC Kondotty vs TOFA (19:30)

August 11Juggernaut FC vs Triumph FC (12:00)Aphuyemi Football Club vs Reallona Football Club (14:30)Bhawanipore FC vs Thlangtiang Futsal Club (17:00)Corbett FC vs Golazo Football Club (19:30)

August 12Hazrat Nizamuddin Club vs Pondicherry United Football Academy (12:00)K3 Futsal Club vs Goal Hunterz FC (14:30)TOFA vs Ambelim Sports Club (17:00)Real Malabar FC Kondotty vs OGP Club (19:30)

August 14QF1 - Winner Group A vs Runner-up Group BQF2 - Winner Group B vs Runner-up Group AQF3 - Winner Group C vs Runner-up Group DQF4 - Winner Group D vs Runner-up Group C

August 16SF1 - Winner QF1 vs Winner QF3SF2 - Winner QF2 vs Winner QF4

August 18Final - Winner SF1 vs Winner SF2. (ANI)

