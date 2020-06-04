Sports News | AIFF to Pay Rs 10,000 Stipend to FIFA U-17 Women's WC Probables for Dietary Needs

New Delhi [India], June 4 (ANI): The All India Football Federation (AIFF) on Thursday announced to support FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup probables by a stipend of Rs 10,000 per player for June and July for their dietary needs.

"All India Football Federation has taken an initiative to support the dietary regime of the FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup probables by paying a stipend of Rs 10,000 per player for the months of June, and July 2020," said the AIFF in a statement.

Also Read | Diego Costa, Atletico Madrid Striker, to Pay Hefty Tax Fraud Fine to Avoid Prison Time.

The AIFF will review the situation later as and when the preparatory camp in Goa can resume as per the government directives.

With footballing activities staying suspended due to the COVID-19 pandemic, all of the current U-17 World Cup probables are currently at their respective homes.

Also Read | Former Barcelona Star Jofra Mateu Recalls ‘Extraordinary’ UEFA Champions League Win in Berlin.

The tournament, initially scheduled to take place this year, will take place from February 17 to March 7, 2021, across five venues in India, due to the coronavirus pandemic.

It will, however, keep the original eligibility criterion, that is, players born on or after January 1, 2003, and on or before December 31, 2005. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)