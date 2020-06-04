Diego Costa, Atletico Madrid Striker, to Pay Hefty Tax Fraud Fine to Avoid Prison Time

Atletico Madrid Striker Diego Costa (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

Atletico Madrid striker Diego Costa has been found guilty for tax fraud worth more than €1 million. The 31-year-old was sentenced to six months in prison and an additional fine of over €500,000 – but the striker will not spend any time in jail due to the laws in Spain. Diego Costa, 31, pleaded guilty in court on Thursday to defrauding the Spanish state on his image rights. Lionel Messi Admits He Wanted to Quit Barcelona After Being Embroiled With Government of Spain Due to Tax Fraud.

The Brazil-born Spanish striker was sentenced to prison but according to laws in Spain, any non-violent crime with punishment under two years of imprisonment can be resolved with a fine for first-time offenders. In order to avoid jail time, Costa paid the tax authorities the amount in full with a hefty penalty of €543,208 on top of that. Saul Niguez Announces New Club, Puts Manchester United Transfer Rumours to Rest.

The charges on Diego costa relate to 2014 when the Spanish striker moved to Chelsea from Atletico Madrid for a transfer fee of $40 million. The striker failed to declare the payments earned of over €5 million during the move.

During his time in England with the Blues, Costa was an integral part of two league-winning Chelsea sides, one under Jose Mourinho and one with Antonio Conte. But after a fall out with the latter, Costa ended his three-year stay in London and decided to move back to the Spanish capital.

Costa has found it difficult to replicate his form during his second stint at the club as the 31-year-old has managed just two goals in 19 appearances this term. However, he will have a chance to add to his tally when the league return on June 11. Atletico are currently sixth in La Liga, and will be hoping for a positive start to secure Champions League football at the end.