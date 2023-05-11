Margao, May 11 (PTI) The third National Ranking Pickleball Tournament will be organised by the All India Pickleball Association (AIPA) here from May 19 to 21.

AIPA will conduct the tournament in association with the Goa Pickleball Association and Directorate of Sports and Youth Affairs, Goa.

The competition will be held at the Fatorda Stadium. The previous two editions were held at Pune in 2019 and at Dombivli, near Mumbai in 2021.

"The three-day tournament will witness over 250 participants from 16 states. The players can choose to compete from 16 different categories like Under-14 and Under-19 men's, women's open, 35 plus men, 35 plus women, 50 plus men, and 50 plus women apart from mixed doubles," a release said.

The tournament will feature players including Tejas Mahajan, Mayur Patil, Kuldeep Mahajan, Isha Lakhani, Snehal Patil, Vrushali Thakare, and Under-19 champion siblings Arjun and Aditya, Himansh Mehta, Avinash Kumar from Bihar as well as SonuKumar Vishwakarma from Dhanbad, Jharkhand.

Himanshu Dewaskar, Sandeep Tawde and Ajeet Bharadwaj are among players from 35 plus and 50 plus.

"We have been getting great response from players who are looking to participate in the National Ranking Tournament. The sport is growing, and we want to make sure that it reaches every nook and corner of India," said AIPA president Arvind Prabhoo.

