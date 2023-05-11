Juventus will be hosting Sevilla in the first leg of their semifinal clash in the Europa League and it should be a high-octane encounter between two quality sides. Sevilla shocked everyone by the way they decimated Manchester United in the last round against all odds. It has been a season to forget for Sevilla in La Liga as they languish at 11th in the league. They have expertise of sorts when it comes to winning Europe’s second biggest prize and at the moment it is their only way of returning to the Champions League next season. Juventus had their 15-point deduction reversed recently and that has reversed their whole season. They are in the top four currently and winning the Europa remains a top priority. Juventus versus Sevilla will be telecasted on the Sony Sports Network and streamed on the SonyLiv app from 12:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time). Sergio Busquets Confirms Barcelona Departure at the End of Season, Club Shares Emotional Farewell Video for Spanish Midfielder.

Paul Pogba and Federico Chiesa may not start for Juventus and will likely be used as an option from the bench. Angel Di Maria and Dusan Vlahovic will form a two-man frontline that possesses both pace and creativity. Juan Cuadrado and Filip Kostic will be the two full-backs and they should keep the Sevilla backline on their toes.

Lucas Ocampos, Fernando and Erik Lamela are doubtful for the game and will undergo late fitness tests to determine their availability. Karim Rekik and Loic Bade in the backline will be under pressure from the onset with Juventus likely to be on the front foot. Nemanja Gudelj will sit in front of the back four and shield the defence. Ivan Rakitic is the playmaker of this team but needs to be accorded space to have an effect on the tie.

When is Juventus vs Sevilla, UEFA Europa League 2022-23 Match? Know Date, Time, Venue Details

Juventus will be taking on Sevilla in their next match in UEFA Europa League 2022-23 on Friday, May 12. The game will be taking place in Allianz Stadium, Turin and has a starting time of 12:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Get Live Telecast of Juventus vs Sevilla, UEFA Europa League 2022-23 Match?

Sony Sports Network have the broadcasting rights of the UEFA Europa League 2022-23. The important semifinal match between Juventus and Sevilla will be telecasted live on Sony Sports Network channels.

How to Get Free Live Streaming of Juventus vs Sevilla, UEFA Europa League 2022-23 Match?

The broadcasting rights of the UEFA Champions League 2022-23 are with Sony Sports Network. Fans will be able to watch the live streaming of the Juventus vs Sevilla match on the SonyLiv app and website. Juventus should win this game and take an early advantage in this semifinal tie.

