Pune (Maharashtra) [India], September 26 (ANI): Maharashtra is racing ahead to put India firmly on the global motor sporting map. In a major boost to India's sporting aspirations, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar unveiled the official poster for the Indian Supercross Racing League (ISRL) Season 2 Round 1 in Pune.

The announcement reflects the government's commitment to developing world-class sports infrastructure, nurturing Indian athletes, and creating ecosystems capable of hosting international events, as per a release from ISRL.

The highly anticipated opening round of ISRL will roar into action on October 26, 2025, at the Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex, which will be transformed into a purpose-built, world-class supercross track. Organisers expect over 15,000 fans to witness this adrenaline-fueled spectacle.

Returning to the same venue that delivered a blockbuster Season 1, Round 1 will showcase 6 Teams, 6 Races, and 36 top international riders competing alongside India's best, reaffirming Pune's reputation as the home of Indian supercross.

Deputy CM and Guardian Minister of Pune, Ajit Pawar, said, "Maharashtra has always been at the forefront of promoting sports. Hosting the Indian Supercross Racing League in Pune is a matter of pride, as it strengthens our city's position as a hub for international sporting events and creates a stage for homegrown athletes to showcase their talent alongside the world's best. Initiatives like ISRL inspire the youth to pursue sports with passion and strengthen Maharashtra's role in leading India's journey to becoming a global sporting destination."

Eeshan Lokhande, Co-Founder, Indian Supercross Racing League shares: "Our vision is to elevate supercross in India by bringing global exposure to our athletes and delivering fan experiences that rival the best in the world. Pune is the heart and soul of Indian supercross--an ideal launchpad for another incredible season."

REISE MOTO FANPARK - INDIA'S BIGGEST 360° MOTORSPORT EXPERIENCE

Opening on 26th October 2025 from 11 AM IST, the Reise Moto FanPark will offer behind-the-scenes access, interactive engagement zones, gaming arenas, brand activations, exclusive merchandise, and rider meet-and-greets, creating a festival atmosphere that extends far beyond the racetrack.

SEASON 2 CALENDARPune - October 26, 2025Hyderabad - December 7, 2025Grand Finale - December 21, 2025. (ANI)

