La Liga 2025–26 Free Live Streaming Online and TV Telecast Details: Girona are the worst-performing team in the Spanish La Liga and currently find themselves at the bottom of the points table. The club has managed just 2 points so far and along with Mallorca are the only sides without a win. They face Espanyol at home this evening, where a victory is needed in order to get their season going. If they continue to drop points, they might soon find themselves in a desperate situation. Their opponents, Espanyol, on the other hand, are doing well and have climbed to the fourth spot. They have won three of their five matches played and look in decent form. Girona versus Espanyol will be streamed on the FanCode app from 12:30 AM IST. La Liga 2025–26 Points Table: Barcelona Rise To Second Place, Real Madrid's Lead Cut Down To Two Points.

Juan Carlos, David Lopez, and Thomas Lemar are the players missing out for Girona due to injuries. Donny Van de Beek has suffered a complete rupture of the Achilles tendon in the last game and is ruled out for the foreseeable future. Vladyslav Vanat will feature as the central striker in a 4-2-3-1 formation with Bryan Gil and Azzedine Ounahi on the wings. Iván Martín in midfield will act as a cover for the backline.

Pere Milla returns to the Espanyol squad after serving his suspension and is likely to be part of the starting eleven. Kike is the focal point in attack for the visitors, with Javi Puado and Tyrhys Dolan for support out wide. Edu Expósito and Pol Lozano will sit back and orchestrate play as deep-lying playmakers. Leandro Cabrera and Clemens Riedel will form the central defensive partnership. Real Oviedo 1-3 Barcelona, La Liga 2025–26: Eric Garcia, Robert Lewandowski, Ronaldo Araujo Score Goals Each To Hand Defending Champions Third Straight Win (Watch Goal Video Highlights).

Girona vs Espanyol La Liga 2025-26 Match Details

Match Girona vs Espanyol Date Saturday, September 27 Time 12:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time) Venue Estadi Montilivi, Girona Live Streaming, Telecast Details FanCode (Live Streaming), no telecast available

When is Girona vs Espanyol, La Liga 2025-26 Football Match? See Time, Date and Venue

Girona is set to square off against Espanyol in La Liga 2025-26 on Saturday, September 27. The Girona vs Espanyol match will be played at Estadi Montilivi, Girona and it will start at 12:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Get Live Telecast of Real Oviedo vs Barcelona, La Liga 2025-26 Football Match?

Unfortunately, fans in India will not be able to watch Girona vs Espanyol live telecast in India due to the absence of an official television broadcast partner. Hence, fans in India cannot watch Girona vs Espanyol La Liga 2025-26 live telecast on any TV channel in India. Read below to check Girona vs Espanyol La Liga online viewing options.

How to Watch Live Streaming of Girona vs Espanyol, La Liga 2025-26 Football Match?

Fans in India, however, have an online viewing option for watching La Liga 2025-26 matches. FanCode is the official live streaming partner of La Liga 2025-26 in India and fans can watch the Girona vs Espanyol live streaming online on its app and website, but at the cost of either purchasing a gameweek pass (Rs 49) or a tour pass that is worth Rs 499. Girona will make themselves compact in this game and hope to hit Espanyol on the break. The visitors are likely to win this match.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 26, 2025 03:39 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).