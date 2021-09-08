London, Sep 8 (AP) Alex Albon will return to Formula One next season after reaching a deal to race for Williams, the team said Wednesday.

The London-born Thai will take close friend George Russell's seat following the Briton's deal to join Lewis Hamilton at Mercedes in 2022.

Also Read | Italy vs Lithuania, FIFA World Cup 2022 European Qualifiers Live Streaming Online: Get Free Live Telecast of Football Match With Time in IST.

The 25-year-old Albon was replaced by Sergio Perez at Red Bull after he struggled to keep pace with Max Verstappen in his first full season with the team.

However, following 12 months on the sidelines, Albon will be handed a second chance in the sport.

Also Read | Iceland vs Germany, FIFA World Cup 2022 European Qualifiers Live Streaming Online: Get Free Live Telecast of Football Match With Time in IST.

Albon will partner Nicholas Latifi, who has been retained by Williams for a third season. AP

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)