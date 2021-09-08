Following a goalless draw against Switzerland, Euro 2020 champions Italy would compete against Lithuania in a FIFA World Cup 2022 European Qualifier match on September 9, Thursday. The match would be played at the Stadio Citta de Tricolore and would begin at 12:15 am IST (Indian Standard Time). Roberto Mancini did wonders with this Italian side, helping them recover from the loss of having missed out on the World Cup and leading to the European championship. Even when they drew against Switzerland in their last match, Italy achieved an unbeaten streak of 36 matches and they would be eager to extend that number to 37, with a win against Lithuania. Lithuania on the other hand, need a win at all costs as they sit right at the bottom of Group C. A win would definitely be a welcome result for them but that looks improbable at the moment. Cristiano Ronaldo Flaunts His Skills With the Ball During Manchester United Practice Session (Watch Video)

Italy would head into this game as the favourite for winning full points and an easy win is expected from Mancini's men. Here are the live streaming details of the match.

When is Italy vs Lithuania, FIFA World Cup 2022 Qualifiers? (Know Date, Time and Venue)

Italy vs Lithuania clash in FIFA World Cup 2022 European Qualifiers will be played at the Stadio Citta de Tricolore, on September 9, 2021 (Thursday). The game has a scheduled time of 12:15 am IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where To Watch Live Telecast of Italy vs Lithuania, FIFA World Cup 2022 Qualifiers on TV?

Sony Pictures Network are the official broadcasters of FIFA World Cup 2022 European Qualifiers in India and will telecast the games live on its channels. Fans can tune into Sony Ten 2 SD/HD channels to watch the live telecast of Italy vs Lithuania on TV.

How To Watch Live Streaming Online of Italy vs Lithuania, FIFA World Cup 2022 Qualifiers?

Sony Pictures Network’s official OTT platform Sony Liv will be streaming the game live for its fans in India. You can tune into the Sony Liv app or website to watch Italy vs Lithuania, FIFA World Cup 2022 Qualifiers live streaming online.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 08, 2021 08:39 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).