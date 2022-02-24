Lahore [Pakistan], February 24 (ANI): ICC Elite panellist Aleem Dar and PCB International panellist Ahsan Raza will be the on-field umpires in all three Tests of the Pakistan versus Australia series, while ICC Chief Match Referee Ranjan Madugalle will lead the Playing Control Team, the Pakistan Cricket Board announced on Thursday.

Madugalle, the former Sri Lanka captain, is the only match referee to break the 200-match mark as he has to date refereed in 201 Tests. Aleem Dar, the three-time ICC Umpire of the Year, leads the umpires' pack with 136 matches.

"Asif Yaqoob, PCB Umpire of 2020 and 2021, will be the third umpire in the first and third Tests, while Rashid Riaz will be in the TV umpire's box for the second Test," PCB stated in an official release.

Ahsan Raza, Aleem Dar, Asif Yaqoob and Rashid Riaz will share on-field umpires' responsibilities, while Muhammad Javed Malik will be the match referee for the three ODIs, which will be played on March 29, March 31 and April 2 in Rawalpindi.

Aleem and Ahsan will reunite for the one-off T20I on April 5 and Muhammad Javed Malik will be the match referee. (ANI)

