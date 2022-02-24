India take on Sri Lanka in the first game of the three-match T20I series. IND vs SL 1st T20I 2022 will be played at the Ekana Sports Coty Stadium in Lucknow on February 24, 2022 (Thursday) as both the teams aim for a winning start. Meanwhile, fans searching for IND vs SL 1st T20I 2022 live streaming details can scroll down below. IND vs SL 1st T20I 2022, Lucknow Weather and Pitch Report.

India are fresh off a series win against West Indies. The Men in Blue registered a 3-0 win and will be aiming to continue that form against their neighbours. Virat Kohli and Rishabh Pant have been rested for the game but the hosts welcome several star players back. Meanwhile, Sri Lanka head into the game on the back of a 4-1 series defeat against Australia. But they will be pleased with their display and hope to take the next step. India vs Sri Lanka 1st T20I 2022 Preview.

When is India vs Sri Lanka, 1st T20I 2022? Know Date, Time and Venue

India vs Sri Lanka 1st T20I will be played at the Ekana Spots City Stadium in Lucknow on February 24, 2022 (Thursday). The match has a scheduled start time of 07:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where To Watch Live Telecast Of India vs Sri Lanka, 1st T20I 2022 on TV?

Star Sports are the official broadcasters of the IND vs SL T20I series 2021-22 in India and will be telecasting the games live on its channels. Fans can tune into Star Sports channels to watch India vs Sri Lanka 1st T20I 2022 telecast on their TV sets in English and regional languages.

How To Get Free Online Live Streaming Of India vs Sri Lanka, 1st T20I 2022?

Disney+ Hotstar, the official OTT platform for Star Sports, will provide the live streaming of the IND vs SL T20I series 2021-22 on online platforms in India. Fans can tune into the Disney+ Hotstar app and website to India vs Sri Lanka 1st T20I online.

