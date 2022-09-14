Deauville (France), Sep 14 (PTI) Fresh from a career-best finish last week, Amandeep Drall will lead a group of four Indians at the Lacoste Ladies Open de France here.

The other three Indians are Diksha Dagar, Tvesa Malik and Vani Kapoor.

Diksha has trended well but still needs a few more good results. Tvesa made the cut last week at Swiss Ladies, but is still way off her normal form.

Vani did have a fine Top-3 finish earlier but will like to be consistent ahead of her National Open, the Hero Women's Indian Open.

Amandeep has done well to find her way up through a lot of starts on the LET Access Tour. She earned a career best finish of tied seventh in last week's VP Bank Swiss Ladies Open.

Vani, too, played all over from Europe to South Africa and Australia and is now achieving decent results on LET.

The LET remains in Europe this week for a new chapter in the history of the Lacoste Ladies Open de France.

The 32nd edition of the tournament will be played at a new venue, on the iconic Diane Barrière course at Golf Barriere, Deauville, in the Normandy area of northwestern France.

There will be 108 of the best LET players competing, including 19 French players.

From the young amateur Constance Fouillet, aged just 14, to the experienced Anne-Lise Caudal (playing in her 18th consecutive Lacoste Ladies Open de France), they will all try to shine in front of the French audience.

French number one Celine Boutier, from Montrouge near Paris, will defend the title she won last year at Golf du Medoc in Bordeaux.

Eight of this year's tournament winners will be looking to climb the Race to Costa del Sol Rankings with another victory.

The field also includes last week's winner Liz Young, who captured her maiden win in the VP Bank Swiss Ladies Open, as well as Lee-Anne Pace (Investec SA Women's Open), Tiia Koivisto (Jabra Ladies Open), Manon De Roey (Aramco Team Series – Bangkok Individual), Meghan MacLaren (Australian Women's Classic – Bonville) and Jana Melichova (Tipsport Czech Ladies Open).

There are several names who did well in last year's competition, such as Kylie Henry, who finished second behind Boutier, as well as Anais Meysonnier and Magdalena Simmermacher, who tied for third.

There are also several players yet to notch their first wins, such as Johanna Gustavsson, the highest ranked player in the field on the Race to Costa del Sol.

