We are merely one month away from one of cricket's biggest extravaganzas--the T20 World Cup 2022 to start in Australia. Easily one of the biggest cricket events of the year, teams have been prepping hard to compete against some of the best in the format to attain the top prize at the end of it all. Most participating nations have announced their squad for the mega-event next month and while fans are happy with some selections, some other decisions have not quite pleased them. The deadline for announcing squads for the competition next month is September 15. ICC T20 World Cup 2022: Australia Unveil Kit for WC, Players to Don Indigenous-Inspired Jersey

Hosts Australia had won the T20 World Cup last year in what had turned out to be a pretty sensational tournament. After the early eliminations of teams like India and South Africa, the competition expectedly got more intense in the knockout phases and eventually, it was Aaron Finch's men who beat the Black Caps to secure their second T20 World Cup title. This time too, they would start as favorites, especially starting the competition as hosts. As of now, Australia, India, England, South Africa, Bangladesh, Netherlands and Namibia have named their squads.

All Team Squads at ICC T20 World Cup 2022:

First Round Group A:

Netherlands: Scott Edwards (c), Colin Ackermann, Shariz Ahmad, Logan van Beek, Tom Cooper, Brandon Glover, Timm van der Gugten, Fred Klaassen, Bas de Leede, Paul van Meekeren, Roelof van der Merwe, Stephan Myburgh, Teja Nidamanuru, Max O’Dowd, Tim Pringle, Vikram Singh

Namibia: Gerhard Erasmus (c), JJ Smit, Divan la Cock, Stephan Baard, Nicol Loftie Eaton, Jan Frylinck, David Wiese, Ruben Trumpelmann, Zane Green, Bernard Scholtz, Tangeni, Lungameni, Michael van Lingen, Ben Shikongo, Karl Birkenstock, Lohan Louwrens, Helao Ya France.

United Arab Emirates: Yet to be announced

Sri Lanka: Yet to be announced

First Round Group B:

West Indies: Nicholas Pooran (c), Rovman Powell, Yannic Cariah, Johnson Charles, Sheldon Cottrell, Shimron Hetmyer, Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Brandon King, Evin Lewis, Kyle Mayers, Obed Mccoy, Raymon Reifer, Odean Smith

Ireland: Yet to be announced

Zimbabwe: Yet to be announced

Scotland: Yet to be announced

Super 12 Group 1

Australia: Aaron Finch (c), Ashton Agar, Pat Cummins, Tim David, Josh Hazlewood, Josh Inglis, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Kane Richardson, Steven Smith, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade, David Warner, Adam Zampa

England: Jos Buttler (c), Moeen Ali, Harry Brook, Sam Curran, Chris Jordan, Liam Livingstone, Dawid Malan, Adil Rashid, Phil Salt, Ben Stokes, Reece Topley, David Willey, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood, Alex Hales. Reserves: Liam Dawson, Richard Gleeson, Tymal Mills.

New Zealand: Yet to be announced

Afghanistan: Yet to be announced

Super 12 Group 2:

India: Rohit Sharma (c), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Rishabh Pant (wk), Dinesh Karthik (wk), Hardik Pandya, R Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, Arshdeep Singh. Reserves: Mohammad Shami, Shreyas Iyer, Ravi Bishnoi, Deepak Chahar

South Africa: Temba Bavuma (c), Quinton de Kock, Heinrich Klaasen, Reeza Hendricks, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Wayne Parnell, Dwaine Pretorius, Kagiso Rabada, Rillee Rossouw, Tabraiz Shamsi, Tristan Stubbs. Reserves: Bjorn Fortuin, Marco Jansen, Andile Phehlukwayo.

Pakistan: Yet to be announced

Bangladesh: Shakib Al Hasan, Sabbir Rahman, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Afif Hossain, Mossadek Hossain, Litton Das, Yasir Ali, Nurul Hasan, Mustafizur Rahman, Saifuddin, Taskin Ahmed, Ebadot Hossain, Hasan Mahmud, Najmul Hossain, Nasum Ahmed. Reserves: Shoriful Islam, Shak Mahedi Hasan, Rishad Hossain, Soumya Sarkar

