Port of Spain, Sep 14: Barbados Royals batsmen Kyle Mayers and Corbin Bosch put on 98 for the second wicket and made it an easy eight-wicket win over Trinbago Knight Riders in the Hero Caribbean Premier League (CPL). This was after Mujeeb Ur Rehman took three for 17 as TKR were restricted to 132. That helped Barbados Royals keep their unbeaten run intact as they made it six wins from six matches in CPL.https://www.latestly.com/socially/sports/cricket/robin-uthappa-announces-retirement-from-all-forms-of-cricket-writes-all-good-things-must-come-to-an-end-4204647.html