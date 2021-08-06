Nottingham, Aug 6 (PTI) Veteran England pacer James Anderson on Friday surpassed Indian spin legend Anil Kumble's tally of 619 Test wickets.

Anderson, a right-arm fast bowler, achieved the feat during the third day of the first Test against India here when he removed a well-set KL Rahul on 84, caught by wicket-keeper Jos Buttler.

Only Sri Lankan spin great Muttiah Muralitharan (800 Test scalps), and Australian wizard Shane Warne (708 wickets) are now ahead of Anderson, who is playing in his 163rd Test.

Anderson made his debut way back in 2003.

Anderson is the most successful pacer in Tests in terms of wickets.

On the second day, Anderson first removed Cheteshwar Pujara and then accounted for Virat Kohli, with whom he had had several memorable battles in the past.

