Doha, Feb 23 (AP) Andrey Rublev credited his mental approach after beating Jack Draper 7-5, 5-7, 6-1 to win the Qatar Open for the second time Saturday.

It was Rublev's third three-set win in three days. The Russian also dropped the second set in his two previous matches against Alex de Minaur and Felix Auger-Aliassime.

Also Read | India vs Pakistan Free Live Streaming Online, ICC Champions Trophy 2025: How To Watch IND vs PAK CT Cricket Match Live Telecast on TV?.

“I was really good mentally and didn't let frustration get over me,” Rublev said. “As soon as I was frustrated, I was able to restart again and I was able to play at the same intensity. That's the most important thing.”

It was the 17th title of Rublev's career, having earned his first Doha trophy in 2020.

Also Read | Agni Chopra Quits Indian Domestic Cricket! Son of Vidhu Vinod Chopra Signed by MI New York for MLC.

“It's my first ever title that I won twice,” Rublev said. “I think both of us were really tired after two three-set matches that finished late. We were exhausted and it was difficult, but somehow we were able to play at a good level. When I lost the second set, I let it go and started to play more freely.”

Rublev improved to 4-0 in his career against Draper.

Still, Draper will improve to a career-high ranking of No. 12 on Monday.

“We played some tough matches this week and in the third set he was just a bit too strong for me,” Draper said. “I'm really proud of my efforts this week. Every day, I wake up and try to improve, so it's a testament to my hard work I suppose.” (AP) AM

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)