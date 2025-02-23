In a shocking development, Agni Chopra, who dished out runs for Mizoram in Ranji Trophy 2024-25, has been signed by MI New York as their number 1 pick for the MLC domestic players draft, meaning the 26-year-old has opted to move to USA cricket and leave Indian domestic cricket moving forward. Agni Chopra, Son of Popular Film Director Vidhu Vinod Chopra Wins Madhavrao Scindia Award 2023-24 at BCCI Awards 2025.

As per a report in Cricbuzz, Chopra, despite slamming 1,804 runs at an astounding average of 94.94 in the ongoing Ranji season, has decided to turn to the USA after BCCI's new policy of not permitting foreign passport holders from feating in the Ranji Trophy. MI New York have signed Chopra for USD 50,000 and also brought on broad the likes of Rajinder Singh Dhillon, Sharad Lumba, and Kunwarjit Singh. BCCI Award Will Push Me to Strive for Excellence: Agni Chopra.

Chopra qualifies as a US citizen, having been born in Detroit Michigan making his future in India bleak given BCCI's new policy changes. The son of famous director and producer Vidhu Vinod Chopra shot to fame in the Ranji Trophy 2023-24 season, hitting four First-Class hundreds in as many games.

Overall, Chopra has featured in 11 FC, 12 List-A, and 14 T20s, amassing a cumulative 2542 runs, laced with nine hundred and 11 half-centuries, with a top score of 238* coming against Arunachal Pradesh.

