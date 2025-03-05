Lahore [Pakistan], March 5 (ANI): Another clutch century by David Miller and half-centuries by skipper Temba Bavuma and Rassie Van Der Dussen went in vain as South Africa continued to add to the list of heartbreaks, succumbing by 50 runs to New Zealand in the semifinals of the ICC Champions Trophy at Lahore on Wednesday.

After a semifinal loss in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023, and a seven-run loss to India in the ICC T20 World Cup 2024 finals among many other knockout stage losses in the past, the list continues to pile on for Proteas. Yet again, it was Miller, who delivered a warrior-like knock only to end on the wrong side of the result.

Also Read | New Zealand Qualify For ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Final; Kane Williamson, Rachin Ravindra and Mitchell Santner Star As NZ Secure Comprehensive 50-Runs Win Over SA to Set Summit Clash Against India.

During the run chase of 363, Ryan Rickelton started with some boundaries against Matt Henry and Kyle Jamieson, with skipper Temba Bavuma watching the show from the non-striker's end. However, his eagerness to drive cost him his wicket as the ball landed into the hands of Michael Bracewell at covers region, with Henry getting him for 17 in 12 balls. South Africa was 20/1 in 4.5 overs.

From then on, Bavuma was joined by Rassie Van Der Dussen and both started collecting boundaries against Jamieson and Henry, with a pullover backward square leg for six by Bavuma helping Proteas reach the 50-run mark in 9.2 overs. The fifty-run stand came up in just 40 balls.

Also Read | FIFA Announces First-Ever Half-Time Show For 2026 World Cup Final.

A free-flowing drive by Bavuma against Bracewell helped Proteas reach the 100-run mark in 17.2 overs.

Bavuma's seventh ODI fifty came in 64 balls, with four boundaries and a six while Dussen reached the milestone for 17th time in ODIs with three fours and a six.

In the 23rd over, skipper Mitchell Santner delivered a game-changing moment as a thick edge off Bavuma's bat was caught by Kane Williamson at backward point, removing him for 56 in 71 balls, with four boundaries and a six. The 105-run stand was over, with SA at 125/2 in 22.2 overs.

In the 26th over, Dussen and Aiden Markram relieved some pressure by hitting Will O'Rourke for three fours, looting 14 runs. One hundred and fifty runs came in 25.3 overs.

However, the partnership lasted for just 36 runs as Santner cleaned up a set Dussen for 69 in 66 balls, with four boundaries and two sixes. The score was 161/3 in 26.5 overs.

Spinners then squeezed the Kiwis' run rate from then on, with Santner getting his third wicket, a big scalp of Heinrich Klaasen for just three. However, the catch injured Henry on his shoulder. Markram was caught and bowled by Rachin Ravindra for 31 in 29 balls, with three fours and Wiaan Mulder was picked up by Bracewell for eight. SA was 200/6 in 36 overs, a long way from the target.

Glenn Phillips also joined the party, pocketing the wickets of Marco Jansen (3) and Keshav Maharaj, causing SA to sink to 218/8 in 39.3 overs.

David Miller and Kagiso Rabada tried to delay the inevitable, with Rabada cleaned up by Matt Henry for 16 in 22 balls, after Henry returned to the field. SA was 256/9 in 45.3 overs.

Miller reached his half-century in 46 balls, with three fours and two sixes. Though he kept slogging fours and sixes, the net-run-rate was simply out of reach. He did complete his century on the final ball, but the team fell short by 50 runs. Miller ended unbeaten at 100* in 67 balls, with 10 fours and four sixes.

Santner (3/43) was the pick of the bowlers for the Kiwis, delivering a game-changing spell. Henry and Phillips picked up two wickets while Ravindra and Bracewell got one.

Coming to the match, NZ won the toss and opted to bat first. After losing Will Young (21 in 23 balls, with three fours) following a 48-run stand, Rachin and Kane Williamson (102 in 94 balls, with 10 fours and two sixes) had a 164-run stand, which helped Kiwis cross the 200-run mark in 32 overs.

Even other batters pummeled Proteas bowlers, with Daryl Mitchell (49 in 37 balls, with four boundaries and a six) and Glenn Phillips (49* in 27 balls, with six fours) delivering fiery knocks.

Mitchell and Glenn had a 57-run stand for the fifth wicket, pushing NZ to the 300-run mark in 45.3 overs.

NZ made 362/6 in their 50 overs.

Lungi Ngidi (3/72) and Kagiso Rabada (2/70) were the top bowlers for South Africa. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)