Two finalists of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 final are confirmed after the New Zealand national cricket team defeated the south Africa national cricket team by 50 runs. Opting to bat first, New Zealand set record total for the Champions trophy tournament. Kane Williamson (102) and Rachin Ravindra (108) scored centuries as the Black Caps set 363-run target for the Proteas. In reply David Miller scored 100 while Temba Bavuma and Rassie van der Dussen scored half-centuries, but couldn’t keep up with the required run rate. The side managed to score 312 runs, losing the match by 50 runs. Mitchell Santner took three wickets in the match. Highest Total in ICC Champions Trophy: New Zealand Breaks Australia's Record, Score 362/8 in SA vs NZ CT 2025 Match.

Other top batters of the match include, Daryl Mitchell (49) and Glenn Phillips (49*). For South Africa Lungi Ngidi took three wickets, while Kagiso Rabada took two wickets. Matt Henry and Glenn Phillips took two wickets each supporting captain Mitchell Santner’s performance with the ball. India’s Record in ICC Champions Trophy Finals: A Look at Past Performances of Men in Blue Ahead of CT 2025 Summit Clash .

They will face India in the final on March 9 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. New Zealand won the last Champions Trophy Final against India in 2000 while the side also defeated Men in Blue in the WTC Final in 2023. But India recorded a stunning victory over the Kiwis in their recent meeting. It will be an interesting ICC Champions Trophy 2025 final between India and New Zealand.

