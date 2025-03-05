Dallas, March 5: FIFA President Gianni Infantino has announced that the FIFA World Cup 2026 will see the first-ever halftime show take place at the Metlife Stadium during the final of the tournament. The decision to add the half-time show, alongside separate events at Times Square during the final weekend of the tournament, was announced at the FIFA Commercial & Media Partners Convention in Dallas on Wednesday. “It was my pleasure to speak with friends and colleagues attending the FIFA World Cup 26: FIFA Commercial Media Partners Convention in Dallas, where we discussed some very exciting plans for the biggest-ever FIFA World Cup in 2026." 'What Does a Bright Future Look Like?' FIFA World Cup's Instagram Post Featuring Abhishek Sharma and Lamine Yamal Goes Viral.

“I can confirm the first-ever half-time show at a FIFA World Cup final in New York, New Jersey, in association with Global Citizen. This will be a historic moment for the FIFA World Cup and a show befitting the biggest sporting event in the world. We also spoke about how FIFA will take over Times Square for the final weekend of the FIFA World Cup in 2026, during both the bronze match and final”, read the post on Instagram. With the tournament scheduled to take place in the United States, Canada and Mexico, the football governing body has decided to follow in the footsteps of the National Football League (NFL) with a show similar to the Super Bowl halftime show, which is one of the major attractions of the final. American rapper Kendrick Lamar performed at the Super Bowl LIX on February 10. Infantino went on to reveal that the governing body will be consulting with Chris Martin and Phil Harvey, members of the popular English band Coldplay for the show, and the events at Times Square. FIFA Lifts Ban on Pakistan Football Federation After Necessary Constitutional Changes.

“These will be two incredible matches, featuring some of the best players in the world, and what better way to celebrate them than in the historic Times Square in New York City? “My thanks, of course, to Global Citizen CEO Hugh Evans and his incredible team, for helping us put together these amazing shows. I also want to thank Chris Martin and Phil Harvey of Coldplay, who will be working with us at FIFA to finalise the list of artists who will perform during the halftime show, as well as at Times Square,” he added.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 05, 2025 08:41 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).