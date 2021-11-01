London [UK], November 1 (ANI): Antonio Conte is set to succeed Nuno Espirito Santo as the head coach of Tottenham Hotspur FC after holding positive talks with the north London club.

Former Inter Milan manager flew to England on Monday for further discussions with the Premier League club. Earlier in the day, Tottenham Hotspur FC announced that the club have relieved head coach Nuno Espirito Santo and his coaching staff Ian Cathro, Rui Barbosa and Antonio Dias of their duties.

Also Read | ?Dimuth Karunaratne Is Vicky Kaushal Lookalike! Cricket World Cup Compares Sri Lankan Skipper With Bollywood Actor in Interesting Tweet (View Pic).

Now as per Goal.com, Conte will be the next manager of Spurs and an official announcement is expected ahead of their next Premier League fixture against Everton.

Nuno Espirito Santo was sacked by the Spurs after only four months in charge. Nuno took charge of just 17 games across all competitions as Tottenham head coach, recording nine wins, one draw and seven losses.

Also Read | 10-0! Jose Mourinho Starts AS Roma Managerial Career in Style by Defeating Serie D Side Montecatini.

The Portuguese was appointed permanent successor to Jose Mourinho in June, with Spurs handing him an initial two-year contract. This decision to remove Nuno came after a 3-0 home defeat to Manchester United in the Premier League, which leaves the Spurs ten points adrift of League leaders Chelsea after ten games. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)