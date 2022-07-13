New Delhi [India], July 13 (ANI): Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports, Anurag Thakur assured full support for the successful conduct of FIFA U17 Women's World Cup 2022, said Sunando Dhar, Acting General Secretary, All India Football Federation.

The tournament will be held in India from October 11-30, 2022 across Bhubaneswar, Navi Mumbai and Goa.

Jaime Yarza, Director of Tournaments, FIFA and Sunando Dhar, Acting General Secretary, All India Football Federation, inspected the preparations for the FIFA U17 Women's World Cup India 2022.

"It was a very fruitful visit, and Anurag-Ji assured us that the Government of India will go out of the way to provide all required support for the tournament to be an overwhelming success," said Dhar in a statement.

"We intend to carry forward together the legacy of the FIFA U17 World Cup held in 2017, and we are immensely grateful to the Government of India and FIFA for their support and guidance," he added.

The delegation also briefed the honourable minister about FIFA's new initiative 'Football for Schools,' a programme where football meets education inspiring children to learn life skills through fun football sessions.

Anurag Thakur proposed to simultaneously incorporate the E-Pathshala concept into it -- an athlete coaching and education programme conceptualised by the Sports Authority of India along with the All India Football Federation, to take football to the masses on the occasion of Amrit Mahotsav.

The Amrit Mahotsav is an initiative of the Government of India to celebrate and commemorate 75 years of independence and the glorious history of its people, culture and achievements.

Meanwhile, the launch of tickets for the FIFA U17 Women's World Cup India 2022 will kick off on August 5 wherein Anurag Thakur has been invited to be the chief guest. The day will also see football legends from the country being involved in an exhibition football match. (ANI)

