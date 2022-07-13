After a dominating performance in the opening match, India will be aiming to seal the series when they face England in the second One-Day International. The IND vs ENG 2nd ODI will be played at Lord's in London on July 14, 2022 (Thursday). So ahead of the India vs England encounter, we take a look at India's likely playing XI. Virat Kohli Yet To Recover From Groin Injury, Likely To Miss India vs England 2nd ODI.

Shikhar Dhawan and Rohit Sharma were sensational in the opening game as they stitched yet another 100-run partnership between them. The duo will hold on to their place as the team openers. Meanwhile, Shreyas Iyer is likely to continue at number 3 if Virat Kohli fails to recover from his groin injury. IND vs ENG 2nd ODI 2022 Preview: Likely Playing XIs, Key Battles, Head to Head and Other Things You Need To Know.

Suryakumar Yadav will come in at number four with Rishabh Pant keeping wickets for the team. Hardik Pandya had a decent outing with the ball in the first game and will keep his place in the team as the batting all-rounder.

Ravindra Jadeja is expected to be India's second all-rounder and will support primary spinner Yuzvendra Chahal. Jasprit Bumrah will continue to lead the team's pace attack and is expected to be supported by Mohammed Shami and Prasidh Krishna.

India Likely Playing XI for 2nd ODI Against England

Rohit Sharma (c), Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer/Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Prasidh Krishna, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 13, 2022 04:53 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).